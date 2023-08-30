Algeria proposes political solution to Niger crisis

Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, said that his country has put forth a political solution to address the ongoing crisis in neighbouring Niger.

The solution, proposed by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, focuses on consultations among involved Nigerian parties, the minister Ahmed Attaf said during a news conference in Algiers.The primary objective is to establish a six-month timeframe for crafting and implementing a political solution that ensures the return of constitutional and democratic governance in Niger, according to the minister.The process would involve inclusive political agreements and arrangements to effectively address the crisis under the supervision of a civil authority supported by consensus, Attaf said.He added that Tebboune’s plan also includes organising an international conference to raise funds for development programs in the Sahel region.Algeria still sees Mohammed Bazoum, who was ousted by a coup on July 26, as the legitimate president of Niger, said the Algerian minister, underscoring the importance of a peaceful diplomatic approach over the use of force.The coup has drawn condemnation from many African countries, which view the unconstitutional change of power as a threat to stability and development on the continent.The international community fears that instability in the Sahel region would breed extremism. (Xinhua/NAN)

