Algeria offers mediation role to end Mali-ECOWAS crisis

Algeria has warned of the consequences of the emerging crisis between Mali and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) while offering its assistance to end the tension.

The Algerian presidency gave the warning and made the offer in a statement late Tuesday.

“After the grave risks of sanctions imposed by ECOWAS on Mali and the countermeasures announced by the transitional government in Bamako, Algeria urges all parties to stick to self-restraint and return to dialogue to spare the region a spiral of tensions and exacerbation of the crisis,” said the Algerian presidency.

The statement affirmed Algeria’s readiness to “actively accompany Mali and the ECOWAS on the path of mutual understanding with a vision of solidarity that safeguards the higher interests of the brotherly Malian people.”

The ECOWAS announced on Monday the closure of the borders with Mali, suspending trade with Mali, freezing Mali’s assets in the Central Bank of West African States, and recalling member states’ ambassadors from Mali.

It said the cancellation of these sanctions is premised on “an acceptable timetable for holding elections” announced by the transitional government in Mali, which has scheduled presidential elections in December 2026.

The Algerian presidency has warned of the political, security, and economic consequences that may result from a long-term transfer of power in Mali, with reference to the transitional authorities that have ruled the country since May 2021 after ousting interim President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

Receiving a delegation from the Malian transitional authority in Algiers on Jan. 6, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune stressed the need for making 2022 the year of “establishing a consensual constitutional system, aimed at building on the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement,” the statement said.

The statement added that Algeria believed that a transitional period in Mali for 12 to 16 months would be “reasonable and justified”.

After the ousting of Bah N’Daw in May 2021, Algeria has voiced its rejection of any change of government by force in Mali. (Xinhua/NAN)

