Algeria confirms first CONVID-19 case

Algerian Health Minister Abderrahmane Benbouzid said that the first COVID-19 case was detected in the country.

In a statement to the state-run ENTV channel, Benbouzid noted that the patient is an Italian national who arrived in Algeria on Feb. 17 with another person.

They were both sent to the Pasteur Hospital in Algiers.

One of them was confirmed as infected with coronavirus after medical analysis.

The patient has been immediately put under quarantine, receiving special medical treatment, the official specified.

The health minister did not provide further details on the age and gender of the Italian national.

Benbouzid reassured that precautionary measures had been adopted in airports, ports and land border posts, including the installation of temperature cameras. (Xinhua/NAN)