Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital raises alarm over fraudulent job offers

The Management of Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, has cautioned the general public to beware of fraudsters offering employment in the name of the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Emeka Ogah, gave the warning on Wednesday, while interacting with journalists in Abakaliki.

“The public should be informed that the hospital is not doing any employment. We only advertised for internship”, Ogah said.

He added that the warning became necessary as the fraudsters also used his name on ‘Facebook ‘ to carryout the act. on unsuspecting members of the public.

“Why will I collect money to give jobs. I work with integrity.

“I have advocated that both the fraudsters and those who give out their money should be arrested and persecuted because they are encouraging them to continue in the act by giving them money.

“We have reported cases of such acts to police, who are now handling the matter,”Ogah said.

He further urged the public to report perpetrators of such acts, so that they could be arrested and prosecuted accordingly. (NAN)

