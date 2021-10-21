Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital raises alarm over fraudulent job offers

October 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Health, News, Project 0



The Management of Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, has cautioned the general public beware of fraudsters offering employment in the name of the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Emeka Ogah, gave the warning on Wednesday, while interacting with journalists in Abakaliki.

“The public should be informed hospital is not doing any employment. We only advertised for internship”, Ogah said.

He added warning became necessary as the fraudsters also used his name on ‘Facebook ‘ carryout the act. on unsuspecting members of the public.

“Why will collect money give jobs. with integrity.

have advocated that both the fraudsters and those who give out their money should be arrested and persecuted because they are encouraging them continue in the act by them money.

“We have reported of such acts police, who are now handling the matter,”Ogah said.

He further urged the public report of such acts, so that they could be arrested and prosecuted accordingly. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,