ALERT: State House Clinic not recruiting, says Perm Sec

#TrackNigeria- The Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi, has urged the public to ignore notices of recruitment at State House Clinic currently making the rounds on the internet.

According to a press statement from the State House signed by Mr. Attah Esa, Deputy Director, Information, the Permanent Secretary has also advised the public to be more circumspect and wary of such notices that are designed by mischief makers to deceive and extort unsuspecting job seekers.

Arabi, the statement added, equally assured that the sponsors of the publication would be investigated and prosecuted.

