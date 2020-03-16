Alert: NOUN postpones 9th Convocation Ceremonies

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has alerted the general public, especially the varsity’s over 25,000 graduating students, that the 9th Convocation Ceremonies, scheduled for March 20 and 21, 2020 have been postponed indefinitely.

NOUN Registrar, Felix Edoka, who announced this Monday disclosed , Council and Senate jointly took the decision in view of the health dangers inherent in the gathering of a large number of people at this time.

“The inconvenience caused our graduating students, family and friends is regretted”, the statement said.