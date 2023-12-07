Alert: NDDC cautions against fake empowerment scheme

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has alerted the public to a fake social media account being used to deceive members of the public, claiming that the Commission is registering people for an empowerment scheme in the nine states under its mandate.

A statement by the commission said the scheme is fake.

Titled: BEWARE OF FAKE NDDC EMPOWERMENT SCHEM, the statement from the commission said “The attention of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been drawn to a fake social media account being used to deceive members of the public, claiming that NDDC is registering people for an empowerment scheme in the nine states under its mandate.

“The website: https://ndjobsskillsdb.ng/dataregistry leads unsuspecting members of the public to a fake “Niger Delta Youth HOPE” site, claiming to be a platform for “Register Youth Data Registration” and “Niger Delta Skills Data Base.”

The fraudulent social media account directs prospective applicants to fill an online form, as well as submit copies of their educational certificates along with passport photographs.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the NDDC is not behind this fake registration platform, which is clearly aimed at deceiving the people of the Niger Delta region.

“Members of the public should note that the fraudsters are impersonating the NDDC-sponsored Project HOPE website.

It is obvious that the scammers are using the name and logo of the NDDC, as well as that of Project HOPE to defraud members of the public.

“Clearly, the Online Account was created for the purpose of duping unsuspecting members of the public and in the process, bringing the NDDC and its Management to disrepute. The security agencies have been alerted to investigate and bring the criminals to justice.

“We advise those who have genuine businesses with NDDC to always cross check facts at the Commission’s official website: (www.nddc.gov.ng) and the authentic Project HOPE website: https//jobsskillsdb.nddc.gov.ng

“Anyone claiming to represent the NDDC or its Project HOPE in fraudulent empowerment announcements must be treated as a criminal and reported to security agencies for appropriate sanctions.





