The Jont Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB alerted to the offer of admissions by some universities without its approval.

A statement Tuesday by Fabian Benjamin, Head, Public Affaires and Protocols, JAMB described such moves as illegal.

The statement from JAMB reads, “The attention of the Board been drawn to the illegitimate admissions purportedly being conducted by some universities, including the of Abuja. These universities been reported to be issuing admission letters to candidates without recourse to the Board. It is, therefore, pertinent to state that such admissions that been proposed, approved nor accepted on the Central Admissions Processing System(CAPS) are null and void, and as such, asking hapless candidates to pay acceptance fees for such admissions that had been processed through CAPS amounts to illegality.

“Consequently, such admissions are illegal, unacceptable and offensive to extant rules and regulations guiding admissions to as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education and provided on CAPS.

“It would be recalled that the Board instituted CAPS in 2017 as an automated platform designed to ensure that admissions are transparently done to protect the interest of all Nigerians desirous of education.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), therefore, advises all candidates to accept any admissions that are provisioned on CAPS. By implication, any candidate who not accepted and printed his/her admissions letter on CAPS should not pay any acceptance fee as any admission done outside CAPS is an illegitimate admission that would not be sanctioned by the Board.

“It should be noted that admission stipulate that institutions recommend qualified candidates through CAPS in accordance with laid-down criteria to the Board for approval. As such, any such admission not approved by the Board is an exercise in futility.

“Any institution violating this well-intentioned has much to hide and the Board would not shy away from its responsibility of ensuring compliance to laid-down admission . The Board will not relent in its efforts to ensure that institution violates the extant admission .

“Candidates are advised, in own interest, not to accept such admissions done outside the purview of JAMB nor pay any acceptance fee as such admissions will never be allowed to stand.”

