Alert: Guard against fraudsters impersonating Nigeria Customs officials on social media

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has issued a crucial scam alert regarding the escalating activities of fraudulent entities preying on unsuspecting individuals through social media platforms.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Superintendent of Customs

National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada.

Maiwada stated,”The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is issuing a crucial scam alert regarding the escalating activities of fraudulent entities preying on unsuspecting individuals through social media platforms, falsely claiming association with the NCS for purposes of auctions or recruitment.

“Recent events have brought to our attention a surge in scams orchestrated by deceitful individuals impersonating high-ranking officials within the NCS. These fraudulent tactics exploit the public’s trust, promoting fictitious auctions and sham recruitment drives purportedly endorsed by our service.

“All seized/overtime goods have laid down Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for disposal in line with the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023. While these items might be in our custody, NCS officials are only authorized to conduct auctions or recruitment with the requisite legal backing in line with our processes and procedures.”

He added,”The NCS unequivocally asserts that auctions of seized goods are never conducted via any social media platform. Any such claims on social media should be treated as fraudulent and promptly reported.

“For accurate and updated details about the Nigeria Customs Service and its operations, we strongly encourage the public to verify information exclusively through the official NCS website, www.customs.gov.ng. Additionally, you can reach out to our help desk line at +2347037891156. Our official social media handles, listed below, also serve as reliable sources of information. These channels are committed to providing accurate and authenticated updates on our service and activities.

“Individuals are advised to visit any Customs formation nationwide and meet with the Public Relations Officers (PROs) to verify any financial commitments related to seized goods or recruitment before proceeding.

“Our commitment remains unwavering in protecting the public from fraudulent activities. We implore everyone to exercise vigilance and prudence when approached with offers or announcements regarding Customs auctions or recruitment. Any suspicious activities should be reported to the nearest Customs office or through our official communication channels for immediate assistance.”

