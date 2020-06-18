ALERT: FCT Water Board announces disruption of supply to Kubwa, Gwagwalada, Airport Road

Share the news













The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Water Board has said that water supply to Kubwa, Gwagwalada and Airport Road areas of the FCT would be disrupted between Friday, June 19, 2020 and Sunday, June 21, 2020.

A statement signed by Segun Kayode, Head, Public Relations Unit, FCT Water Board, Thursday said the disruption, is to allow for maintenance work on the Usuma Dam – Kubwa Trunk Main line.

Normal water supply would be restored to these districts on or before Sunday, June 21, 2020, Kayode said.

“Consequently, the Board advises residents of the affected areas to store enough water that will last them through the three-day period of the disruption.

“The Board also apologises to residents of the affected areas for any inconveniences that may be experienced as a result of the disruptions,” the statement said.

