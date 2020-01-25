ALERT: FAAN confirms ‘bush fire incident around MMIA airfield’

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has alerted airlines operators and other airport users that a bush fire incident has been reported around the RESA of 36L, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affair who disclosed this in a statement Saturday night further revealed that, “Officers of the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) are presently on ground and fire fighting is in progress.”

The FAAN spokesperson also said, the bush fire “incident did not affect flight operations as normal flight operations continues unhindered.”