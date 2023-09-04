ALERT: DSS discovers plot to stage violent protests in Nigeria, identifies ring leaders

By Danlami Nmodu

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has again uncovered a plot to stage violent protests in Nigeria.

Peter Afunanya, public relations officer, DSS headquarters in Abuja disclosed this in a statement posted on the agency’s Twitter handle Monday morning.

Afunanya also revealed that the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot and they are being monitored.He however did not mention any names.

The Statement reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has uncovered plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters.

“Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic based associations, youth and disgruntled groups for the planned action.

“Meanwhile, the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.

“In view of this development, University Vice-Chancellors and Heads of Tertiary Institutions are advised to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace. Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conducts against law and order.

“While the DSS is aware of Government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps. This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans.”

