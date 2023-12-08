ALERT:  CBN cautions Nigerians over fake Naira Notes in circulation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has alerted Nigerians to the existence “counterfeit banknotes, especially higher denominations, by some individuals for transactions in food markets and other commercial centres across major cities in the country”

A statement signed by Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Sidi Ali, Hakama, Friday warned members of the public to report people suspected to have counterfeit Naira notes to the nearest police station.

The apex bank also urged banks and other financial institutions to be more vigilant.

Hakaman said, “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to the circulation of counterfeit banknotes, especially higher denominations, by some individuals for transactions in food markets and other commercial centres across major cities in the country.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 20(4) of the CBN Act (2007) as amended, states that:

“It shall be an offence punishable by a term of imprisonment of not less than 5 years for any person to falsify, make or counterfeit any bank note or coin issued by the Bank which is legal tender in Nigeria.”

“The CBN is in constant collaboration with relevant security and financial agencies to confiscate fake Naira banknotes, arrest and prosecute counterfeiters. Members of the public are also encouraged to report anyone suspected of having counterfeit naira notes to the nearest police station, branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria or via contactcbn@cbn.gov.ng.”

She said further that “all Deposit Money Banks, Financial Houses and Bureau de Change and the general public are enjoined to be more vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures to curtail the acceptance and distribution of counterfeit notes.

“Furthermore, the general public is encouraged to embrace alternative modes of payment, echannels, for day-to-day transactions to mitigate the risk of spreading counterfeit banknotes.”

