ALERT: Be careful, our investigation of Mamu already produced “mind-boggling” outcomes – DSS

By Danlami Nmodu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has called on members of the public to guard their utterances over detained Kaduna train hostage negotiator Tukur Mamu.

In a statement on Sunday, DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya disclosed that the agency should be left alone to concentrate on its investigation into Mamu.

Already, Afunanya revealed that the “outcomes” of the investigation have been “mind-boggling”.

The DSS spokesperson however did not give details of its findings so far.

Afunanya’s statement reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) has followed, with keen observation, overzealous comments by sections of the public in view of issues relating to the arrest and investigation of Tukur Mamu.

“The Service wishes that it is not distracted with some of the skewed narratives pervading the media space.

“Instead, it requests to be left alone to concentrate on the ongoing investigations, the outcomes of which have remained mindboggling.

“Meanwhile, the Service will cease further comments on the subject matter since the court will determine its course.”

“Consequently, the public is hereby enjoined to desist from making unguarded utterances and await the court proceedings,”Afunanya said.

Mamu was arrested in Cairo,Egypt last week.he was “returned” to Nigeria next day and taken into custody by DSS, which described him as person of interest.

Afunanya also disclosed last week that security agencies searched Mamu’s office and residence where military accoutrement and other items were found.

