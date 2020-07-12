Alderweireld seals Tottenham victory over Arsenal

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Toby ’s 81st-minute header sealed a 2-1 Premier League victory for Hotspur against in the first north London derby in their new stadium on Sunday.

The match appeared to be heading for a draw but claimed all three points for Spurs to move Jose Mourinho’s side above into eighth place in the battle for local pride.

With three games left, have 52 points to Arsenal’s 50, but are seven points behind fourth-placed Leicester City.

Arsenal took the lead in spectacular fashion with Alexandre Lacazette’s 17th-minute pile-driver but they were pegged back almost immediately as Son Heung-min punished a defensive error.

Both sides were denied by the woodwork and Arsenal were in the ascendancy after the break before Tottenham’s strong finish sealed a third successive home win since the restart. (Reuters/NAN)


