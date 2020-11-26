ALC Alumnus named board member of steering committee of ISA

The African Leadership Centre is delighted to announce that Peter Damilola Adegoke, alumnus of the Peace, Security and Development Fellowship for African Scholars (2014-2015) and Doctoral Fellow at African Leadership Centre, King’s College London, has been named a board member of the steering committee for the Digital Sociology Group of the International Sociology Association (ISA).

International Sociology Association (ISA) is the world body of sociologists. The main aim of the committee for the Digital Sociology of the ISA is to encourage research of high quality on the intersection between Digital Technologies and Society. This role falls squarely within the ambit of work Damilola undertakes at the ALC as the anchor for Digital Technology and the focal person for the ALC DataLab.

His appointment will run from 2020 to 2023. Congratulations from all at ALC!