Alawo Stool: Oyetola, not Adeleke Appointed, Issued Staff of Office To monarch – Official

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has denied plan to issue a fresh staff of office to Taiwo Adegboye, as the Alawo of Awo, describing as untrue reports in some section of the media that his administration is taking steps contrary to the dictate of rule of laws. Osunstate.gov.ng

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke clarified that Taiwo Adegboye was installed as the Alawo of Awo in September 2021 and was subsequently issued staff of office by the Administration of Gboyega Oyetola.

Mallam Rasheed reiterated the commitment of the Adeleke administration to the rule of law, saying that the government will not do anything to impugn judicial decisions or tamper with peace and stability of any community in the society.

“We are constrained to inform the public that insinuations of plan by the Adeleke administration to issue fresh staff of office on Awo stool are untrue. The crisis on the Awo stool preceded the administration of Governor Adeleke as Taiwo Adegboye, who is at the centre of the issue, was installed as Alawo several months before his (Adeleke) assumption of office,” the statement noted.

“It is worth noting that he (Taiwo Adegboye) was issued staff of office by the previous administration, and so, it is unfounded that Adeleke is planning to issue a staff of office that has already been issued.

“As a government committed to the fairness and rule of law, we recognizes the right of Taiwo Adegboye to exhaust legal option on the Obaship tussle, which at the moment is before the Supreme Court.

“We must also note that Taiwo Adegboye has sought a stay of execution on the judgement of the Appeal Court, hence, the government decision to maintain status quo pending the full determination of the litigation.

“Available information is that Taiwo Adegboye is celebrating the anniversary of his installation and not installation or presentation of new staff of office as erroneously being speculated.”

Mallam Rasheed enjoins the public, particularly the people of Awo to disregard concoctions and deliberate misinformation on the Awo Obaship, noting Governor Adeleke’s commitment to the path of legality and rule of law.

“Governor Adeleke will not do anything to distort traditions and well established procedures on kingship matters, and we want to urge the public to discountenance any information contrary to this commitment,” he added.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

