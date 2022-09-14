Alawe lauds Fayemi’s election as FORAF President

By Yinusa Ishola

Oba Adebanji Alabi, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti has said that Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti will make Ekiti and Nigeria proud as the President of the Forum of Regions of Africa ( FORAF).

Alabi said this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday signed by his Media Adviser, Chief Ajibade Olubunmi.

The former chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers used the opportunity to rejoice with Fayemi over his election to lead the body.

The traditional ruler described Fayemi’s election as a recognition of his invaluable administrative acumen and stainless leadership as the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

He expressed optimism that the governor would perform wonderfully well in the new office as currently being championed in his capacity as the Chairman of NGF.

Alabi said the governor’s new status would not only add value to Ekiti, but would certainly lift the image of the state on the continent.

NAN reports that Fayemi was unanimously elected to lead the forum in an election that place in Morocco on Aug. 9.

“Gov. Kayode Fayemi is very cerebral and gifted with political sagacity which always propel him to high places.

“I have no doubt that he will do well as the president of the organisation,” Alabi said.

He prayed that God would continue to order the steps of the governor in his new assignment. (NAN)

