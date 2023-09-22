ALARHOSPS rolls out events for 10th anniversary, to unveil Assembly Hall in Epe school

The Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS) has rolled out events to celebrate its 10th year of existence.

ALARHOSPS was formed 10 years ago to promote continuous interaction and common welfare interests of people who have served Lagos State meritoriously up to the peak of the Public Service.

One of the events to mark the celebration is the unveiling of a rehabilitated Assembly Hall of the First Secondary School in Epe Division, Epe Grammar School.

Dr. Segun Olugbile, President of ALARHOSPS, at a news conference in Ikeja, Lagos, said the association was designed to provide a vehicle through which the highly trained and experienced pool of highly skilled human resources in its membership could be made continuously available to government and society at large for the continuous positive development of the people.

Olugbile said activities planned for this Anniversary Week included a new initiative which is meant to have a positive impact on the viability of the Civil Service over time.

He said: “This is the introduction of a parley — a session of conversation and interaction of older, much respected retired Civil Servants with the serving senior officers in the Civil Service of Lagos State.

“Other activities include our usual religious celebration in the Mosque and the Church, to give thanks to God for preserving us, and for preserving our dear Lagos.

“We shall be demonstrating the value and necessity for physical exercise for all citizens, including Senior Citizens, by undertaking a Road Walk.”

Olugbile added that the association’s intervention projects, designed to directly impact the lives of the people, and which every year is carried out in a different part of the state to reflect the equal entitlement of the whole state to attention, would be carried out this year in the Lekki and Epe axis.

He said: “The activity is to complement the development efforts of government.

“This year, we have rehabilitated the Assembly Hall of the First Secondary School in Epe Division, Epe Grammar School.

“The completed work will be handed over to the school during the Week.

“As usual, there will be time, in the week, to honour our members who have transited to the world beyond.

“And has come to be our tradition, we shall round off the celebration with a get together for our members and guests.

“We shall share fellowship in a relaxed atmosphere, even as we thank God for his mercies in our lives and in our land.”

Activities lined up for the celebration include Jumaat Service at the Lagos State Secretariat Central Mosque, Alausa; health walk, health talk and games; Sunday Thanksgiving Service at the Chapel of Christ The Light, CBD, Alausa; commissioning of Rehabilitated Hall at Epe Grammar School, Epe, Epe Local Government Area; and donation of eight steel and double fly doors to Community High School, Lekki, Ibeju-Lekki LGA.

Others are Interactive Parley with current public servants and the grand finale/recognition of departed members/get together at the Radio Lagos/Eko FM Hall, Radio Lagos Complex, Agidingbi Road, Alausa.



