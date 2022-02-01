Alao-Akala’s burial begins Feb. 14

The of the late Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala says the burial programmes for the late
former Governor of Oyo State begins Feb. 14.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Publicity Committee, Rep. Dokun Odebunmi (APC-Surulere/Ogo-Oluwa), which was made available to newsmen on in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week-long burial activities hold from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20.

Odebunmi said that a lecture and day of tributes by the political class hold at the of Grace, Jogor Centre, Ibadan, on Feb. 14.

said that another lecture and day of tributes hold at the of Health Science, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) in Ogbomoso, on Feb. 15.

According to him, there will be praise at his residence, Opadoyin Akala Lodge, Randa in Ogbomoso by 4.00 p.m on Feb. 15.

“Lying-in-State and Executive Session will hold at the House of Chiefs, Oyo State Government in Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State by 12.00 p.m on Feb. 16.

“The Hearse afterwards depart in a motorcade to Ogbomoso, Oyo State,” Odebunmi said.

said that cultural display and parade hold at his residence in Ogbomoso by 10.00 a.m on Feb. 17.

The lawmaker added that Christian Wake and service of songs hold at Ogbomoso High School Open Field by 4.00 p.m same day.

Odebunmi said that on Friday, Feb.18, the final burial service hold at Beulah Baptist Conference Ground by 11.00 a.m.

“On Feb.18 interment holds immediately at his residence, while reception follows at Ogbomoso Recreation Club, Ogbomoso,” said.

Odebunmi said that a thanksgiving service hold at Oke-Elerin Baptist Church, Ogbomoso by 10.00 a.m Feb. 20.

Meanwhile, Sen. Brimoh Yusuff, the Chairman, Central Planning Committee, assured the people that adequate security measure had put in place to ensure safety of people and valuables during the event.(NAN)

