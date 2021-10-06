Alao-Akala’s APC Oyo Elders’ Council forms Strategic Committee for state congress

The Elders Advisory Council of the APC in Oyo State has formed a Zoning Planning and Strategic Committee for its Oct. 16 state congress.

A reliable told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ibadan said that the committee was constituted to ensure a rancour-free and an all-inclusive exercise.

NAN reports that the Elders Advisory Council is led by former Oyo State Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala.

The source said the committee would also ensure that all interests were carried along and accommodated at the forthcoming state congress.

“Oyo State APC had peaceful, rancour-free, all-inclusive and successful ward and local congresses.

“The Elders Advisory Council constituted the Zoning Planning and Strategic Committee to ensure that all interests are carried along and accommodated at the forthcoming state congress.

“We are going to the Oct. 16 state congress as a united house,’’ the source said.

According to him, Rep. Musiliu Akinremi (APC-Ibadan North) and member of APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has been appointed to chair the committee.

Mr Idris Adeoye, a member of the Advisory Council was appointed as Secretary of the committee which has seven others members.

The members are Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, Chairman, National Lottery Commission, Alhaji Olalekan Alli, former Secretary to Oyo State Government and Dr Isiaka Kolawole, Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission.

Other members are Hon. Wale Adeleke, Hon. Akeem Olatunji, Alhaji Hamed Ayinla and Mrs Monisola Tegbe.

The committee would hold its inaugural meeting on Thursday in Ibadan. (NAN)

