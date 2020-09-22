Alao-Akala pledges to promote unity, progress in Oyo APC

A former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala has promised to promote unity and progress in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The former governor, who is the Chairman of the APC reconciliation committee in Oyo State, gave the pledge in a letter entitled “Oneness and Progress, Our Focus’’ and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

According to him, a level playing ground will be provided among aspirants seeking elective public offices on the party’s platform.

“I want to re-assure you all great men and women of the APC in Oyo State that I, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, will remain neutral in the scheme of activities of the party.