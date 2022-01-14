Alao-Akala, leader in all ramifications, says Jumoke Akinjide

Chief Jumoke Akinjide, a former Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has described the late Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, former Governor of Oyo State, as a leader in all ramifications.

Akinjide, made the assertions in a statement in Ibadan on Friday, said that he made indelible marks and impacted many lives positively.

“In politics, he made an indelible marks. In his community, he was loved and hailed. And above all, his life impacted innumerable lives positively.

“Personally, I will miss his open-heartedness, elderly exhortations, his humor and political sagacity,” she said.

Akinjide said that she was still in shock and pain over the untimely death of the Ogbomoso-born politician, adding the news came like “a devastating bombshell” .

According to her, I am still stupefied by the death of Alao-Akala. It has taken time to sink in and I am deeply saddened.

“Death has dealt us a blow to Oyo State with the loss of our dear former Governor of Oyo State,” she said.

The former minister, however, commiserated with the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde; family of the late Alao-Akala, the people of Ogbomoso and the entire people of Oyo State.

Also, Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant, said that the late Alao-Akala would be greatly missed.

Akintola described the late governor as a rare gem, saying Oyo State and Nigeria have lost an illustrious son.

“May the soul of our departed brother rest in the bossom of the Almighty. His exit at a crucial time like this is such that cannot be explained.

“I don’t want to dwell on stories about the domestic accident because it doesn’t help in the recovery of the precious personality we’ve lost to the cold hands of death.

“Alao-Akala is a man of the people. He aligns with the people at all levels, starting from the grassroots to the top,” he said.

Akintola said that the state and indeed, Nigeria had lost an illustrious son in Alao-Akala.

According to him, we send our condolences to the immediate family at this hour of a painful loss.

“Our hearts are also with relatives, his community, friends, political associates and our people in general.

“We pray that God grant all of us the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

Commenting, a body of Doctors, under the aegis of Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso chapter, condoled with Alao-Akala’s family.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr Michael Olamoyegun and Secretary, Dr Ayobami Alabi.

The MDCAN commiserated with Gov. Seyi Makinde, the family of late Chief Alao- Akala, the good people of Ogbomoso community, political associates and entire people of the state.

“The huge contributions of the late Alao-Akala to the establishment of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, toward enhanced provision of tertiary healthcare and Oyo State is evident for all to see,” MDCAN said.

It prayed that God Almighty comfort all and give the immediate family fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)

