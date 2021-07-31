Alao-Akala, Folarin hail successful APC ward congress in Oyo

Former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala and Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) have hailed the peaceful and successful conduct of All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress in Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ward congress of the party was held across the country on Saturday.

Alao-Akala said that the successes recorded at the rancour-free ward Congress was an indication of APC coasting home to victory in 2023.

The former governor lauded the massive turnout by members, commending their resilience and unquantifiable

commitment.

“Success of the congress today is dedicated to the doggedness of members of the party. The resilience and commitment is unquantifiable. The turnout is massive and all encompassing. It was a huge success across Oyo State,” he said.

Folarin, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, hailed the peaceful conduct of the APC ward congress in the state.

The lawmaker commended the high political maturity displayed by party members, saying it accounted for the peaceful atmosphere in the conduct of the party’s ward congresses.

He said that the massive turnout of party members to exercise their civic responsibility, confirmed that APC was on the right track to dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State in 2023.

“Today, the congress has produced a new set of executives across the 351 wards of Oyo State. The exercise was “No Victor, No Vanquished”.

“We have shamed our critics, going by the peaceful conduct of the ward congresses. It is a natural rule that in every contest, there must be a winner.

“In this regard, I appeal to all the contestants across the 351 Wards to maintain the love and interest of our great party within their hearts after the exercise,” he said.

Folarin said that the outcome of the congress would to a large extent determine the unity of the party both at the state and national levels.

He urged party members who feel aggrieved or unsatisfied with the conduct of the ward congresses to remain calm and refrain from self-help.

The lawmaker said that the party was guided by a tested constitution with provisions for addressing grievances, promising that complaints from the exercise would be resolved justly and amicably.

Folarin said that the APC National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has set up a Congress Appeal Committee to consider complaints from members, and ensure that equity, fairness and justice prevail. (NAN)

