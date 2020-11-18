Alamu chairs PDP Electoral Committee, Plateau congresses

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the nomination of Member of House of Representatives, Mr Emmanuel Alamu, as Chairman, Electoral Committee, Plateau outstanding Ward and LGA Congresses.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu, in Abuja on Tuesday also approved the nomination of Mr David Idoko as Secretary of the committee.

Other members of the committee according to Akobundu are Mrs Fatima Malik, Mr Ola Alimi, and Mr Godfrey Gaiya.

He said that the Committee was mandated to conduct congresses in the State for the purpose of electing new executive committee members.

The exercise is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Plateau. (NAN)