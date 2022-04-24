Alaafin’s demise sad – Yoruba youths

By Adeyemi Adeyemi

The Grand Council of Yoruba Youths has described as sad, the demise of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who joined his ancestors on Friday at age 83.

The President-General of the group, Mr Bamiji Awa, in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, said the death of the first-class paramount ruler was a rude shock to the youths.

“It is so sad to lose this top Yoruba Oba at this crucial period when his wisdom and counsels are most needed,” Awa said.

According to him, the late Alaafin was naturally supposed to be the royal host of the group’s proposed Yoruba Presidential Aspirants’ meeting under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the meeting was targeted at promoting love and unity before the May 30 Presidential Primaries of the ruling party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oba Adeyemi was the longest reigning Alaafin ever, having ruled for 52 years.

He was crowned on Nov.18, 1970, succeeding Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu I.

Alaafin Adeyemi was born Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi on Oct.15, 1938 into the Alowolodu Royal House of the famous Oyo town.

He is said to have died at the Aare Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital on Friday and was laid to rest on Saturday within the premises of the palace, in the ancient town of Oyo.

His death came months after the two other senior Oyo State traditional rulers, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi died. (NAN)

