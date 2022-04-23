Alaafin’s death shocking – Oyetola

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has described the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, as shocking.

Oyetola said the Alaafin’s death signified the end of an era.



The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ismail Omipidan on Saturday in Osogbo, said the death of the first class traditional ruler was a personal loss to him.



According to him, the late Oba Adeyemi was a good friend of Osun who was always ready to identify with our government and celebrate our humble accomplishments and achievements.



Oyetola commiserated with his Oyo state counterpart, Gov. Seyi Makinde, and the entire Yoruba race over the demise of the late traditional ruler.



The governor also condoled with the late royal father’s family, the government and people of Oyo state over the unfortunate incident.



Oyetola said the late traditional ruler was a strong believer in progressive ideals, and that he remained true to his convictions over the years until his demise.



The governor further described “Iku Baba Yeye”, as he was fondly called as a humble and an amiable traditional ruler, despite his revered position.



He said that the Yoruba race had lost a quintessential intellectual, whose knowledge and commitment to the cause of Yoruba race were unrivaled.



The governor said: “I received with sadness news of the transition of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.



“This is a huge loss to the entire Yoruba race and the country as a whole.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Osun, I commiserate with Gov. Seyi Makinde, the royal family, subjects, friends and associates of the late traditional ruler.

“Oba Adeyemi was a visionary and an exemplary leader whose 52-year reign brought tremendous attention, peace, stability and unprecedented development to the ancient Oyo town and its people.

“Baba was a strong believer in progressive ideals, and he remained true to his convictions over the years until he breathed his last.

“He will be long remembered for his impacts, achievements, outstanding legacies and remarkable service as a custodian of the rich Yoruba cultural heritage and traditions.

“I pray Allah to overlook his shortcomings and admit him to Al Jannah Firdaus.

“May He also grant his immediate family, Governor Makinde and the entire people of Oyo State the fortitude to bear his loss.”

Adeyemi died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

He was 83 years old.

Adeyemi ruled for 52 years before his demise, making him the longest-reigning Alaafin.(NAN)

