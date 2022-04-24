Alaafin’s death, sacrificial exit for Yorubaland, Nigeria- Peller

By Akeem Abas

Rep. Shina Peller (APC- Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa) says the death of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, is a sacrificial exit for Yorubaland and Nigeria.

“My father, the Alaafin, has made a sacrificial exit for us all,” Peller said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Peller was installed as the Ayedero of Yorubaland by the late Oba Adeyemi in 2021.

He described the late Alaafin as “a father, motivator and youth-driven traditional ruler”, who encouraged youths to rise up to the challenge of taking the lead in rebuilding Nigeria.

Peller recalled his relationship with the late Oba Adeyemi, saying he grew up to know the Alaafin as his father and close ally of his biological father, late Prof. Moshood Peller.

He said that the late traditional ruler advised him in 2018 to join politics and vie for an elective position even when he had no intention.

Peller said that the late Oba Adeyemi challenged him again in 2020 to take up the task of promoting peace and prosperity in the land, hence the conferment of Ayedero of Yorubaland on him.

“So, Alaafin’s exit remains a great loss not just to the entire Yorubaland and Nigeria, but to me personally as his son. He believed so much in me, and I will miss him.

“I pray that God overlooks his shortcomings, and may his soul find peace with God both in the grave and on the day of judgment.

“I also pray that God consoles his immediate family, loved ones, close relatives and associates that he has left behind,” he said.

The lawmaker expressed his heartfelt condolences to the entire people of Yorubaland and Nigeria.

Also, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, described the death of Oba Adeyemi as a great loss to the entire country.

Adelabu said: “The demise of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III came to me as a rude shock. He was a father-figure to me and the entire Adelabu Dynasty.

“He played significant roles before, during and after my 2019 governorship campaign.

“He was a custodian of our tradition and culture. He was an encyclopedia of Yoruba history.

“His advices were invaluable. His demise has created a very big vacuum that will be difficult to fill.”

The governorship aspirant said that his political activities had been suspended to honour Oba Adeyemi, whose legacy would forever be remembered.

He sympathised with the good people of Oyo Town, the royal family and the people of Oyo State over the demise of the highly revered traditional ruler.

Adelabu prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.(NAN)

