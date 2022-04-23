Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi III, joins ancestors at 83

By Akeem Abas



The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, is dead. His Media Aide, Mr Bode Durojaiye, confirmed the reports to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

In a telephone interview with NAN, Durojaiye simply said, “Won ti ku” (He is dead).

According to him, it is true; the Alaafin had joined his ancestors. We are there now.

Adeyemi was said to have joined his ancestors on Friday night at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, where he had gone for routine medical checkup.

NAN reports that within the last five months, Oyo State had lost three prominent traditional rulers.

The Soun of Ogbomosoland, late Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, who died in December, 2021; the late Oba Saliu Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, died on Jan. 2 and now the Alaafin of Oyo.

The first class oba, who reigned for 52 years, departed at the age of 83.

Meanwhile, Gov. Seyi Makinde, is expected to make an official announcement upon receiving the report of the traditional ruler’s passage.

NAN gathered that the remains of Alaafin were brought to Oyo on Saturday morning to commence the necessary traditional rites on his passage.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

