Al-Qalam varsity Katsina admits 1,790 students for 2022/2023 session

The Vice-Chancellor (VC), Al-Qalam University Katsina, Prof. Nasir Musa-Yauri says 1,790 students have been admitted into the institution for the 2022/2023 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor who said this at the University’s 18th matriculation on Thursday in Katsina, advised the newly admitted students on dedication and morality.

He said: “Every year parents and their children or wards struggle for admission into degree programmes in Nigerian universities and available records show that about 70 per cent of total applicants fail to get admission.

“It is on this note that I will make my first call to all of you to devote yourselves to your studies, so that you can make good use of the opportunity given to you while making your parents, sponsors, and country proud.

“As your host, we will make all efforts to ensure that you get the training you are here for.

“We are all prepared to contribute in one way or the other in building your character, providing you with the requisite knowledge and skills, and stimulating your intellectual capacity to evolve as better humans.”

Musa-Yauri said that the society was waiting to get the benefit from the knowledge, skills, and experiences they would acquire from the institute.

According to him, the school management will continue to pray that some of Nigeria’s greatest men and women will emerge from Al-Qalam University.

“Our university is a private, non-profit university established by the General Assembly of the Katsina Islamic Foundation (KIF).

“This is with a view to impart meaning and relevance knowledge deep rooted in the fear of God and morally upright environment.

“Our founding fathers established this institution as the first Islamic university in Nigeria, and also the first university in Katsina State, hence we remained proud of their vision and proud to identify with the school,’’ he said.

Musa-Yauri said that the institutions values were rooted in the Glorious Qur’an and the Sunnah, adding, ”believing fully well that education without morality was as good as any useless investment.”

He further called on the new students and returning ones, to adhere to the regulations of the University and aspire to imbibe its moral teachings in their daily lives, as students and after graduation.

“We frown at examination malpractice, nudity, drug abuse, illicit and illegal sexual behaviours, alcoholism, cultism and other violent activities.

“These are serious offenses and are not taken lightly in this university as we have made provision of punishments, and no one found guilty will be spared,” he warned.

According to Musa-Yauri, Al-Qalam as a non-profit university, offers the lowest tuition fee obtainable from any private university in Nigeria.

He said that within the last one and half year, the University has increased over 70 per cent of its academic and 30 per cent of non-academic staff for the purpose of training its students. (NAN)(