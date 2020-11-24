Al-Makura urges support for security agencies to apprehend killers of APC Chairman

Sen. Umaru Al-Makura (APC-Nasarawa), has called on residents of Lafia to support security agencies in apprehending those responsible for the killing of the state All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Mr Phillip Shekwo.

The senator made the call in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Danjuma Joseph in Lafia on Tuesday.

He appealed to the residents to support the security operatives with useful information, adding that those who killed the APC chairman must not go scot-free.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Shekwo was abducted by gunmen last Saturday from his residence in Bukan-Sidi, Lafia, and later found dead on Sunday.

The former governor of the state described the killing as devastating and a great loss to the state and the country at large.