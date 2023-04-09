Al-Makura urges prayers for peaceful transition of power on May 29

By Awayi Kuje

Sen. Tanko Al-Makura (APC- Nasarawa South), on Saturday urged Nigerians to pray for the successful transmission of power to the President-Elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu and other newly elected leaders.

In his Easter message issued in Lafia on Saturday, Al-Makura congratulated Christians all over the world on this year’s Easter to mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He called on Christians to intensify prayers for Nasarawa State and for Nigeria and to use the Easter season to reflect on the lessons of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, symbolises sacrifice, love, forgiveness among other good attributes,’’ he said.

Al-Makura also enjoined Christians in Nasarawa State to continue to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ by exhibiting love, sharing of compassion, good neighbourliness and peaceful coexistence among the diverse peoples of the state. (NAN)