Al-Makura loses Nasarawa South Senatorial seat to Onawo of PDP

By Sunday John

Sen. Tanko Al-Makura (APC-Nasarawa South) has lost his re-election bid to Mohammed Onawo of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Declaring the result on Monday in Lafia, Prof. Ahmed Ashiku, the Returning Officer, said Onawo got 93,064 votes to defeat Al-Makura who polled 76,813 votes.

Ashiku declared that Onawo having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes was returned elected.

Reacting to the outcome of the result, Francis Orugu, the state Chairman of PDP, described it as victory for democracy.

Orugu added that the conspiracy to deprive PDP of the victory has failed because God has a hand in it.

The APC is yet to comment on the outcome of the poll. (NAN)