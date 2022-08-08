Al-Makura distributes 3000 bags of fertiliser to farmers

By Sunday John

Sen. Umaru Al-Makura (APC-Nasarawa South) has distributed 3000 bags of fertiliser to farmers across the five local government areas of his senatorial district.

The area councils which constitute the senatorial district include: Lafia, Obi, Awe, Doma and Keana.Speaking at the distribution ceremony on Monday in Lafia, the senator said each of the LGAs would get 600 bags.Al-Makura also distributed 150 cartons of herbicide and pesticide to assist the farmers in the senatorial district.“Each LGA would get 30 cartons of herbicide and pesticide.“Truck load of the fertiliser and other inputs would be transported to the headquarters of the LGAs for onward distribution to the beneficiaries,” Al-Makura said.

The senator who was a former governor of the state, said the items are free to all beneficiaries to ensure bumper harvest and achieve food security in the state.He also said the gesture was to complement the efforts of the Federal and Nasarawa State Governments to diversify the economy.Al-Makura promised to continue to ensure that he touches the lives of the people of the zone positively.

He also promised to continue to sponsor quality bills that would help in addressing the challenges confronting the country.Inaugurating the distribution of the farm inputs to the beneficiaries, Emmanuel Akabe, Deputy Gov. of the state expressed gratitude to the senator for complementing the efforts of the government.

Akabe, who is the acting governor called on other representatives and spirited individuals to support the developmental efforts of the state and the country.He appealed to the beneficiaries to utilise the inputs to better their conditions and not sell them. (NAN).

