Al-Hikmah varsity celebrates IGP Egbetokun 

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The Founder, Al-Hikmah University, Dr Abdul-Raheem Oladimeji, and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Noah Yusuf, have felicitated the newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IG-P) Kayode Egbetokun, by President Bola Tinubu.

This is contained in a congratulatory message to the new Csar of the Nigeria Police, signed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Noah Yusuf, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Saturday.

“On behalf of the Founder, Alhaji (Chief) Dr Abdul-Raheem Oladimeji, OFR; the Chancellor, Alhaji (Dr) Sayyu Dantata, OFR, Chairman/CEO, MRS Oils Plc; Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Alhaja Sekinat Yusuf; Council members, Senate, Management and the entire Al-Hikmah University Community, I hereby congratulate you on your new appointment as Acting Inspector General of Police.

“We pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) grant you good health, vitality, wisdom and divine guidance to have a successful tenure.

“We also pray that with the guidance and support of Almighty God and your wide professional experience as well as sound academic background, your tenure shall witness resounding success while your name shall be written in gold in the history of Nigeria Police Force, Amen!

“As our Great University’s first Ph.D. graduate in the Centre for Peace and Security Studies, we are indeed proud of you!,” the statement read in part.

The Founder urged officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to give the new IG-P their total support and co-operation so as to reposition the nation’s foremost law enforcement body as an effective and efficient outfit capable of confronting Nigeria’s security challenges. (NAN)

