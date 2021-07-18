Akwashiki tasks APC members on unity

Sen. Godiya Akwashiki ( APC- Nasarawa North), has urged members of All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area to remain united in the interest of the party.

Akwashiki gave the advice at a stakeholders’ meeting in Nassarawa Eggon on Saturday.

The senator noted that if members would remain united and embrace one another, it would not only move the party forward but bring speedy development to the area.

He called on stakeholders to work towards having concensus candidates during the forthcoming ward congresses and local government elections in the state.

Akwashiki assured the people of the area and his senatorial district at large of purposeful leadership, in order to bring the much needed dividends of democracy to their door steps.

Also speaking, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim-Muluku, a member representing Nassarawa Eggon constituency at the State Assembly, appreciated members for their unity and progress of the party in the area.

He charged members of the party in the area to work tirelessly in order to emerge victorious during the forthcoming local council elections in the state.

The lawmaker urged support for the success of the Gov. Abdullahi Sule – led administration in the state.

Earlier, Mr Moses Malle, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of APC in the area expressed satisfaction at the turnout of stakeholders in the meeting.

He assured of his continued commitment to take the party to greater height in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that among party stakeholders at meeting were Mrs Mary Enwongulu, a former commissioner and Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the immediate past Chairman, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government.

Also in attendance were Mr Monday Nanza and Mr Emma Yaro, former Overseers, Akun Development Area, and Mr Raymond Akolo, former member representing Nassarawa Eggon West constituency among others. ( NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...