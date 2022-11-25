Akwa Ibom School wins NILDS Quiz Competition

By Haruna Salami

Topfaith International Secondary School, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom state has come tops at the National

Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) 2022 National Quiz Competition for Senior

Secondary Schools in Nigeria.

At the grand finale of the competition held at the National Assembly, Abuja Thursday Topfaith beat six

other secondary schools who were zonal champions from the six geo-political zones and the Federal

Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Model Secondary School, Akure, Ondo state came second while Global Kids Academy, Sokoto, Sokoto

state came third.

Other schools that participated at the grand finale on Thursday, but were not so lucky are Saint

Augustine College, Jos, Plateau state (North Central), Government Secondary School, Gwarimpa, Life

Camp (FCT), Grounvig International Secondary School, Oba, Anambra state (South East) and Immaculate

Conception Secondary School, Bauchi, Bauchi state North East) who came fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh

respectively.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who declared the competition open observed that “educating girl-child

is better than women empowerment”.

Lawan posited that educating the girl child is far better than empowering women as education is the

best form of empowerment in life”.

An educated girl child, he added, will hardly be vulnerable at the stage of womanhood for the type of

women empowerment programmes being carried out in the country today at various levels.

“If you want to empower women, you don’t do that only through organising city women and say they

must have this and that, go back to the basis by giving the girl child quality education.

“They don’t have to beg anybody to get there once they are educated, they don’t have to beg anybody

saying give us this percentage or that of whatever position.

“Education of the girl-child is very important for any society or country that wants to be genuinely

developed and I’m very happy that girls are well represented among the competing schools here today .

He observed that out of the seven participating schools, two are public schools while the remaining five

are private schools, which he said tells the story that our “private schools are more successful”.

The Senate President, who is also the Chairman of the Governing Council of NILDS, advocated that

“government must invest more in public schools”, adding that “education up to secondary school should

be a must and free”.

“When you have people educated, they can take care of their health and they cannot join bandits and

Boko Haram”, he said.

He also made a case for private schools to be supported by making some resources available to them

since they are making significant contributions to the development of education I the country.

“I notice there is a good if girls here. That shows that if you want to empower women, you don’t to beg

anybody, just educate them. This represents Nigeria of tomorrow where men and women join hands to

build the country”.

The Director General of National Broadcasting Commission ( NBC) , Balarabe Shehu Ilelah in his remarks

, said the content of the annual national quiz competition of NILDS which dwells on practice of

democracy and in particular, the role of the legislature, should be amplified further through television

programmes for children.

The NBC boss who was represented by Mrs. Clementine Usman Wamba , an Assistant Director in the

agency , said thematic channels for packaging of such programmes are available .

“What NILDS is doing and aiming to achieve with the annual National Quiz Competition among senior

secondary schools across the country on practice of democracy, should not stop at the various venues

but transformed them into content that can be aired on television through any of the thematic

channels”, she said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director – General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar Olanrewaju

Sulaiman said the Nigerian Legislature is no doubt one of the most misunderstood arm of government ,

narrative of which is being changed with the instrumentality of the quiz competition.

“To this effect, NILDS is further encouraged to collaborate with research institutes and relevant agencies

of government to develop curriculum on Legislative and Democratic studies for inclusion in the civic

Education, Social Studies, Government and other curricular for basic as well as Senior Secondary

Education to enrich their contents and bridge the knowledge gaps in the legislature”, he said.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriations, Barau Jibrin, who represented Lawan at closing

ceremony presented the trophy to the winners.

The Kano lawmaker also made a personal donated a computer to each of 14 participating students, two

each from the six geo-political zones and the FCT, Abuja.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

