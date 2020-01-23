Akwa Ibom rerun: APC chieftain tasks INEC on hitch-free poll

Mr Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that Saturday’s Akwa Ibom senatorial rerun election was hitch-free.

Nabena, who made the call on Thursday while speaking with journalists in Abuja, also urged the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Mike Igini, not to compromise or undermine the electoral process.

It would be recalled that INEC cancelled election in Essein Udim Local Government Area (LGA) of the state and fixed a rerun for Saturday.(NAN)