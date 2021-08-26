Akwa-Ibom govt urges NAFDAC to give women concession on product registration

The Akwa-Ibom government has called on the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to urgently give concession to women in the state on product registration.



The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Ini Adiakpan, made the call on Thursday in Uyo, at the opening ceremony/ministerial session of the 21st regular National Council meeting on women affairs.



According to her, it will encourage women who are producers of various products and involve them in the running of the country’s economy.



She however called on the women council to consider the establishment of special intervention packages for women at all levels as well as establish functional literacy, skills acquisition and micro credit programmes.



Adiakpan said that women also needed to be assisted with interest-free loan, or at most, one per cent revolving loan.



She said that there was also the need for the inclusion of rural women in the yearly budgetary provision for empowerment.



The commissioner commended the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, for initiating various empowerment programmes for women, people with disabilities and other vulnerable persons, especially the support given to 800 orphans.



Adiakpan also lauded Gov. Udom Emmanuel for his commitment in the promotion and protection of the right of every citizen, particularly children through the implementation of the Child Rights Law.



She said that the governor had put up a project where children from ages zero to five were given free medical care and free compulsory education in all public schools from primary to secondary.



Adiakpan also commended the wife of the governor, Mrs Martha Emmanuel, for her unrelenting support, advise and advocacy on issues affecting the women, girl-child and other vulnerable persons in the state.



She said that Emmanuel had recorded success through her pet project with numerous life transforming achievements, ranges from shelters for widows and interest-free loans for women.



In his goodwill message, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, recognised the contributions of women to the Nigerian economy, saying women had contributed 41 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product of the economy.



He however called for the creation of conducive atmosphere for women to flourish, adding that gender equality was one of the issues that had been promoted at the ministry of youth and sports.



Dare said that gender equality would create room for the emancipation of women and youth in all sphere, noting that women had taken essential place in the economic, thus must begin to see themselves as leaders.



The minister however urged everyone to join in the army for women.



Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, was among the dignitaries who attended the event.

(NAN)

