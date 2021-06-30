Akwa – Ibom govt. distributes 100,000 oil palm seedlings to farmers

  The Akwa – Ibom Government distributed 100,000 palm seedlings in the state boost palm production the 2021 first planting season.

The Commissioner , Dr Glory Edet, inaugurated the distribution at the nursery site in Itak Ikot Udo in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area on Wednesday

Edet said that palm was one of the oldest crops with economic importance inherited by Akwa – Ibom and government must encourage in the area.

“This is due the commitment of the state government reduce poverty in Akwa- Ibom.

‘’Gov. Udom Emmanuel is graciously supporting all facets of , ranging from cultivation of cassava, cocoa, vegetables, rice, animal husbandry and now oil palm.

“The realities on ground in the sub-sector confirmed the Governor’s that before he vacates office, over 80 per cent of what we consume will be produced in the state,’’ she said.

Edet said that the farm inputs distributed free of charge, adding that in 2020 over 2,000 cassava, vegetables and maize benefited from the state government’s interest free loan.

The commissioner said that the nursery site was one of the government’s demonstration farms.

Edet warned that the farm inputs should not be sold, as defaulters would be sanctioned.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Mr Bassey Inwang, commended the governor providing oil palm seedlings to farmers.

Inwang assured government that farmers in the state would contribute their quota to ensure sufficiency.

The Chairman, National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria, Mr Ernest Ekanem, solicited for more support from government to farmers and pledged they would cultivate the seedlings efficiently. (NAN)

