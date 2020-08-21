Akwa Ibom Govt. condemns illegal revenue collection, goes after culprits

The Akwa Ibom Government has condemned illegal revenue collection by agents and agencies in charge of traders in the state.

The condemnation is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, made available to newsmen in Uyo on Thursday.

Ememobong said the state government had also directed security agencies to arrest and prosecute any persons or groups collecting revenue illegally from traders.

“Take notice that His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom, Gov. Udom Emmanuel had earlier granted tax holidays to traders in all markets in Akwa Ibom,” he said.

Ememobong said that the tax holiday was still in force in the state.

The Commissioner said that the government would take serious steps to punish persons or groups who flouted this order, by collecting any form of revenue from traders within the state.

He said that the state government had directed that market unions and Management Committees to ensure full cessation of all levies and tickets till further notice.

“Traders should report any act of molestation or extortion to security agencies in the state,” he said.

The state government, he said, had urged traders and market operators to be law abiding as they go about their legitimate businesses without any fear of molestation.

Recall that market women on Wednesday protested against extortion of levies by groups responsible for revenue collection from traders. (NAN)