Akwa Ibom Commissioner warns medical personnel against sharp practices

By Isaiah Eka

Prof. Augustine Umoh, Commissioner for Health in Akwa Ibom has warned medical personnel in the state to desist from sharp practices or face disciplinary action.

Umoh gave the warning while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Uyo after inspecting government-owned health facilities across the state.

He said that government would not tolerate laxity, incompetence, absenteeism, and dereliction of duty in health facilities across the state.

Umoh said that government would not tolerate the underutilisation of some high-quality medical equipment acquired by government.

The commissioner called for the immediate setting up and utilisation of all the medical equipment supplied to the hospitals for better service delivery.

“A good number of patients will patronise Government Hospitals if the Management and staff put up the right attitude and passion for work.

“This is by making sure that available resources are optimally harnessed and coordinated towards adequate satisfaction of patients.

“The overall mission of the Ministry is fostering and delivering effective, efficient, quality, and people-friendly healthcare services,” Umoh said.

He expressed displeasure over depressing, unhygienic state of some of the health facilities.

Umoh directed respective heads of the health facilities to ensure that they were always kept clean and orderly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among facilities visited by the commissioner included; General Hospitals in Awa, Ikot Ekpene, Eket and Ibiaku Ntok Okpo. (NAN)

