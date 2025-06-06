Akwa Ibom: Commissioner Resigns Following Defection of Governor from PDP to APC

Ini Ememebong , a member of the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council and the Commissioner for Information,Special Duties and Ibom Deep Sea Port has resigned his position from the cabinet of Governor Umo Eno.

Ini’s resignation came on the heels of the Defection of Umo from the People’s Democratic Party PDP to the All Progressives Congress APC which was officially sealed on June 6,2025.

He hinged his resignation on the directive of the Governor that cabinet members who would not follow him to his new party should resign their position. Ini , apart from the resignation letter also explained in a social media post that “My decision is borne out of my belief in politics with principles and my long standing opposition to that political platform.” Ini who had is seen as one of the closest allies of the Governor.

Ini’s Statement:

Behold another bend

Today, I have tendered my resignation to the Governor in compliance with his directive that his appointees who are unwilling to join him on the political journey to the APC should resign.

While I cannot question or fault the Governor’s personal decision, I am unable to join in that sojourn. My decision is borne out of my belief in politics with principles and my long standing opposition to that political platform, which is daily validated by numerous Nigerians across many sectors. This decision does not affect my personal relationship with the Governor, who calls me his brother and reposed great confidence in me by saddling me with two very important ministries(Information and Special Duties & Ibom Deep Sea Port).I have and will continue to have tremendous respect for HE Governor Umo Eno, even out of EXCO.

About my history in political and public service, I look back with great satisfaction at the work I have done and leave the ultimate judgement to history and posterity. Given another opportunity, I will do more.

Let me convey the very sincere appreciation of my family to His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno for appointing me into his cabinet. Our very special appreciation goes to Mr. Udom Emmanuel, the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State for his enduring love and belief in me, especially for appointing me into the Executive Council during his administration.

I understand this decision may not please everyone, and to those who are disappointed, I humbly seek your understanding.

As usual, I do not know the future, but I know HE who holds the future and I trust that at the end, all things work together for good, to those who love the Lord and are the called unto HIS purpose.

Yak Emem Aba!