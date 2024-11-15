Akutupa Kiri: Prof Obafemi hails Senator Karimi over release of additional N7m for Pakuta Bridge

There is excitement in Akutupa Kiri community and beyond as Senator Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has further released a sum of ₦7 million for the continuation of the Pakuta Bridge in Akutupa Kiri.

This information on the additional fund was confirmed by Otunba Kingsley Mokikan.

According to Mokikan, Senator Karimi made available #10 million in the early part of last month as advance payment for the construction of the bridge and now added the balance of #7 million.

This has triggered reaction from leaders of the community.One of such responses said: “On behalf of the Olukiri and the entire Kiri Kingdom, I, Prof. Olu Obafemi, the Asiwaju of Kiri Kingdom, would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Senator Sunday Karimi for fulfilling his promise to support the reconstruction of the Pakuta Bridge. Early last month, the Senator released a sum of ₦10 million for this project, demonstrating his commitment to improving the lives of our people through much-needed infrastructure development.

The Pakuta Bridge plays a vital role in connecting communities and facilitating transportation of goods and services in the region. Its reconstruction will not only enhance connectivity but also promote economic growth and social development in our kingdom, the literary giant said.

Prof Obafemi said, “We commend Senator Sunday Karimi for his dedication to our community and urge him to continue his efforts to improve the welfare of our people. We also extend our appreciation to all stakeholders involved in the reconstruction of the Pakuta Bridge for their hard work and commitment.

“We look forward to the timely completion of this project and the positive impact it will have on our kingdom. Thank you, Senator Sunday Karimi, for your continued support and generosity”, Obafemi’s statement concluded.