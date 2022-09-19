‘Akuskura’: NDLEA intercepts 26,600 bottles of psychoactive substance in Kano, arrests producer

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an alleged notable producer of new psychoactive substance, popularly called Akuskura with 26,600 bottles of the illicit substances.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, that the suspect was arrested on Sept. 13.

Babafemi said the suspect, Qasim Ademola, was arrested by anti-narcotic officers with the Akuskura substances meant for distribution across Northern states.

He said that the consignment was seized on Sept.15 along Zaria-Kano road, Gadar Tamburawa, Kano.

He added that the 39-year old proprietor from Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State and three of his distributors, were arrested in follow-up operations.

In another development, NDLEA operatives intercepted a drug trafficker, Chukwu Kingsley on his way to Rome, Italy on an Asky Airline Flight.

Babafemi said that a search on his luggage showed he had concealed among food condiments 11,460 tablets of tramadol 225mg with a gross weight of 5.7kg and 39 bottles of Codeine Syrup.

He said that the 49-year old suspect was a known haulage agent who hailed from Oru West Local Government Area of Imo.

Also at the Lagos airport, a freight agent, Lawal Adeyemi, was arrested same day for attempting to export some sachets of lexotan, among other non-controlled drugs to Liberia.

Babafemi said that the NDLEA operatives however, equally seized 593.90 kilograms of khat leaf at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) import shed of the airport on Sept. 15.

This he said, was after a joint examination of the cargo by a combined team of security agencies.

Babafemi said the Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, commended the officers and men of the command and their counterparts in Lagos and Kano for their vigilance and resilience.

Marwa charged them and others across the country, to remain focussed as they daily discharge their responsibilities. (NAN)

