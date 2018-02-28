Akure Tech Hub takes off in FUTA

The Akure Tech Hub, a tripartite collaboration between the Ondo state government, the Federal University of Technology Akure, (FUTA) and TechUp, a non-government organization (NGO) has formally taken off in FUTA. The hub was setup to create an avenue for the promotion of technological innovation and for the exchange of ideas for business start-up and expansion for youths. Speaking at the flag off, the first Lady of Ondo state, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu expressed delight at the commencement of the project. She said “I am very excited with this development because technological innovation is evolving and new ideas are springing up to proffer solutions to societal problems”.

She lauded the idea of the three way collaboration describing it as the way forward for technological advancement in the sub region. Her words” this is a great collaboration, with the Government on one hand providing funding, the University providing the enabling environment and the NGO providing the technical know-how.” She gave assurance that the government will do all it can to improve the quality of teaching and learning through the hub. The first lady enjoined youngsters who will participate in the activities of the hub to take advantage of the hub to add value to themselves and the society at large.

FUTA Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape said that the collaboration was the beginning of great things to come for FUTA, Ondo state, and the country as a whole. He pointed out that the initiative was unique as it brings together the public, private and education sector to work for the development of the youth in the critical ICT sector through a Hub that will expand learning, teaching and idea innovation. He lauded the first lady for her passion for education and technology and was optimistic that the hub will advance to the stage where it can be used as a centre for knowledge impartation to even learners in rural communities. Professor Fuwape commended the government for the initiative and promised that FUTA will not fall short in providing conducive conditions for learning and research to thrive.

The senior special assistant, to the Governor on ICT, Mr. Olumbe Akinkugbe said the hub will serve as an opportunity for business startup and growth. He said the first participants of the hub were selected from a pitch competition for business startups, and that out of 86 competitors, 15 were selected and 5 topped the list. Mr. Akinkugbe disclosed that the vision of Ondo state government is to expand the frontiers of business development through technology. He said it was to this effect that the Federal Government selected Akure as an innovation hub for the south western region of the country.

Thereafter prizes were presented to the winners of the pitch competition. Agriconnect, an online agribased business, won the socio entrepreneur award with UpNepa, an online power based business winning the most innovative start up award.

In another category, Bibi’s kitchen, an online food vendor, won a cash prize of N500, 000 with its third position placement, the second place went to Tab digits an online digital store with a cash prize of N750, 000 while first place went to Trep Labs an online appliance diagnostic and repair company with a cash prize of 1 million naira.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion included representatives from Siemens and Microsoft and ICT experts from Netherlands and Kenya.