Akure Kingdom remains an inspiration to our nation – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday commended the preservation of the rich cultural heritage of the Akure Kingdom for many centuries.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday commended the preservation of the rich cultural heritage of the Akure Kingdom for many centuries.

Shettima made the commendation when he paid homage to the paramount ruler of Akure, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi, (Odundun II), at his place in Akure.

The Vice-President was in Akure for the grand finale rally in support of Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his running mate, Dr Olayide Adelami, ahead of the Ondo governorship election slated for Saturday.

The Vice-President said Akure stands proudly as a testament to the greatness that lies in heritage and unity, adding that Akure had long been a kingdom that inspires the nation.

” This place of gathering and governance, preserved across centuries, serves as a pillar of cultural integrity and continuity.

“The enduring structure of this palace, a monument over 850 years old, is a reminder that Akure’s strength and grace remain constant through the generations,”

Shettima noted that under the leadership of Oba Aladelusi, Akure remains an integral part of the nation’s cultural journey

” Your Majesty, I stand before you not just in admiration but in profound reverence.

” I am aware of the weight and depth of history that surrounds this palace and your esteemed title.

” Your Majesty, as you lead the people of Akure today, know that this kingdom remains an inspiration to our nation,” he said.

Shettima also applauded the commitment of the traditional ruler to peace, “wisdom, and tradition lights the path for a nation striving to be guided by its diverse yet unified identity.

” Akure stands proudly as a testament to the greatness that lies in heritage and unity, and under your leadership, it remains an integral part of our nation’s cultural journey.

” May your reign, like those of your ancestors, remain a heritage of pride, strength and unity for the people of Akure and the nation at large, ” Shettima prayed.

The vice President also stated that Akure’s heritage was a living chronicle of the resilience, wisdom, and unity that has bound its people for centuries.

” In your presence, I feel the spirit of those who came before—Oba Asodeboyede, who in 1150 AD established this palace.

” And the great Oba Ogunja, who in the 16th century bore the title of Deji and elevated it to a symbol of strength and nobility.

” Your Majesty, as the 47th custodian of this legacy, your lineage embodies the essence of Akure.

” Your forefathers, notably Oba Afunbiowo II and Oba Adesida I, led with vision and valour, while you, Odundun II, continue to safeguard Akure’s legacy with a peace that permeates this land and guides its people.”

Responding, the traditional ruler commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for the recent approval for the establishment of a teaching hospital in Akure.

” His Excellency, the Vice-President help me to convey my appreciation to the President, he just approved our teaching hospital.

” Akure is the only state capital doesn’t have a teaching hospital. The president has just approved it last week. So help me convey our gratitude to him sir,” the traditional ruler said.

He commended governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for approving five per cent monthly allocation for traditional rulers in the state and implored the people of Akure to vote massively for the APC in the Saturday governorship election in the state. (NAN)