Akure Airport: Ondo Attorney General Applauds Governor Aiyedatiwa

….Ministry of Justice has crafted strategic contracts designed to support prospective investors.

Ondo State Governor, Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has once again demonstrated visionary and proactive leadership by ensuring the swift restoration of flight operations at Akure Airport. Contrary to the initial three-month timeline for repairs, Governor Aiyedatiwa intervened decisively, mobilising resources to restore the airport’s control tower and essential infrastructure within just three days.

Applauding this remarkable feat, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, OON, described the Governor’s intervention as an exemplary act of responsive governance. Speaking at the Forum of Women Investors, on Saturday, organised in commemoration of International Women’s Day, Dr. Ajulo commended Governor Aiyedatiwa’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of Ondo State and its people.

“The Governor’s actions reaffirm his dedication to the prosperity of Ondo State. Despite the fact that airport operations fall under the purview of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Governor Aiyedatiwa took decisive action, recognising that a prolonged closure of Akure Airport would have dire consequences for the State’s economy, education, and business sectors.” Dr. Ajulo stated.

The storm that struck Akure Airport on March 3, 2025, left extensive damage to critical infrastructure, prompting FAAN to announce the suspension of operations. However, Governor Aiyedatiwa immediately cut short his official engagements outside the State to personally assess the situation. Upon arrival, he swiftly mobilised resources, engaged stakeholders, and assured the public that the airport would be operational in time- a promise he delivered on.

“This is a leader who understands the pulse of his people. He recognised that Akure Airport is not just an asset to Ondo State, but also serves neighbouring States like Ekiti, Osun, and Edo. Students, businesspeople, and investors depend on its functionality. A three-month and or long closure would have been a major setback, but Governor Aiyedatiwa refused to allow that to happen. His foresight and commitment ensured that normalcy was restored in record time.” Dr. Ajulo stated.

The Attorney General further said “the Governor’s intervention has once again reaffirmed his leadership style, one rooted in action, impact, and an unwavering resolve to prioritise the State’s progress. His ability to rally forces, engage stakeholders, and execute solutions within a constrained timeframe is a testament to his exceptional governance. “In fact, His Excellency told me that he won’t leave the State for any other engagement until the operation in the airport is restored”.

Beyond infrastructural development, Dr. Ajulo also highlighted the Aiyedatiwa administration’s dedication to fostering a thriving business environment in Ondo State. Addressing the esteemed Women Investors, he elaborated on the government’s commitment to ensuring a seamless investment experience in Ondo State. He highlighted that his ministry has meticulously crafted a series of strategic contracts designed to empower and support prospective investors. Encouraging the distinguished women to seize this remarkable opportunity, he described Ondo State as a place where the sun shines brightly and aspirations turn into reality. He also emphasised the State’s immense potential for growth and prosperity, inviting them to be part of its vibrant economic journey.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has demonstrated that true leadership is not about waiting for solutions but about creating them. His swift action in restoring the Airport would not only earn him widespread commendation but has also set a new benchmark for proactive governance in Nigeria,” he concluded.