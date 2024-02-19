Akume solicits clergies’ continuous support for country 

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, says the country is relying on the clergies’ unwavering encouragement and support in the face of challenges.

Akume said this at the opening session of the 2024 First Plenary Assembly of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that the Church’s engagement with Nigerians on matters of faith enriches the government responsiveness and strengthens the nation’s fabric.

“Both church and government are aligned in our shared commitment of a brighter future for all Nigerians.

“The Bola Tinubu’s administration aims to drive economic transformation, enhance food production, develop critical infrastructure, foster economic diversification and enhance governance efficiency.

“These efforts are geared toward building a prosperous, secure and inclusive Nigeria for all,” Akume said.

Emphasising the importance of faith and unity, Akume said that the current administration would enhance security, boost the economy, and create opportunities for Nigerians.

Also speaking, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Olayemi Cardoso, blamed the high inflation rate in the country on so much liquidity in the market.

He stated that, in spite of all the difficulties, there was light at the end of the tunnel and efforts by the Federal Government to remove the subsidy on fuel was geared toward a more positive outcome.

Cardoso noted that as a result of some of the recent reforms of the CBN, about 1.8 billion dollars came into the markets last week.

He added that as long as the country could sustain a positive trajectory, Nigeria would get out of its economic woes with a self moderating foreign exchange market.

The CBN governor added that in another week, the CBN would have the Monetary Policy Committee meeting “where very critical decisions will be made to continue making the economy more investor friendly.”

Earlier, the President of the CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, cautioned the authorities on the reforms adopted.

He noted that with the end of fuel subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange market, there has been an increase in the pump price of petroleum products and a steep decline in the value of the naira.

The Bishop said that high spiraling inflation had made it difficult for the average Nigerian to access basic commodities, including food items and medication.

The CBCN’s President, who is also the Archbishop of Owerri, said some critical issues facing Nigerians include security, economic reforms, corruption, and unemployment.

In his goodwill message, the President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, commended CBCN’s efforts in addressing issues of governance, insecurity, injustice, and economic conditions.

Okoh expressed support for the CBCN’s efforts toward strengthening the church’s impact through dialogue and collaboration.

Addressing the challenges faced by Nigerian churches, the Archbishop urged the CBCN to engage in discussions on national issues with sincerity and humility.

He stressed the role of the church in guiding the nation towards positive change and called for unity and collaboration among different church traditions.

Also, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, highlighted the need for a transformation from sinful ways, likening sin to a “leprosy that tarnishes the soul”.

He stressed on the importance of using talents for the common good and resisting selfish desires.

Kaigama cautioned Nigerians against spiritual complacency and urged a deeper connection with God amidst the distractions of modern life.

He said that the current challenges facing Nigeria, including poverty, insecurity, and economic instability, called for unity and collective action.

Kaigama urged political leaders to prioritise the well-being of all Nigerians over individual interests.(NAN)

By Philomina Attah