Akume receives PDP defectors, assures equal opportunities in APC

The Minister of Inter- Governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume, has charged PDP members who defected to the APC to work hard to ensure the party’s victory at the 2023 general elections.

Akume gave the task on Saturday at Adikpo, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue, while receiving hundreds of PDP members. The defectors were led by Mr Joseph Boko, a former state Assembly member, who joint the APC at the ACC football pitch.

Akume commended President Muhammadu Buhari for embarking on development projects across the state.

He particularly hailed the president for tackling the ecological problems in Gboko town by embarking on drains and road construction in the ancient Tiv city.

He, however, criticised the insensitivity of Gov. Samuel Ortom’s administration to the plight of workers and pensioners, urging the people to redouble their efforts in ousting the incumbent administration through the ballot.

The minister lauded the defectors for their courage in dumping the ruling party and assured them “you will have no regrets”.

Earlier, the APC state Chairman, Mr Austin Agada, said the ceremony was to show solidarity with the Federal Government over its massive projects across the state.

He also flayed the state government for its failure in project execution and nonpayment of salaries and pensions.

Agada said the decision of the defectors was to help end the era of misrule and maladministration in the state.

Speaking on behalf of all governorship aspirants, Mr Tersoo Mnenga, appealed to Benue people to support the government at the centre to attract more dividends of democracy.

Mnenga recalled that under previous administrations where the state government belonged to the ruling party at the centre, the state had many opportunities and enjoyed varied privileges.

In his remarks, Boko said the defection has demobilised the PDP in the area and assured that the APC would sweep all elective positions at the polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ACC football pitch, venue of the event, was filled while hundreds of supporters struggled to catch a glimpse of the action. (NAN)

